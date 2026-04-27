Hingham Institution for Savings Acquires Shares of 9,500 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Hingham Institution for Savings acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hingham Institution for Savings' holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $428.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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