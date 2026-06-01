Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 16,681 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,644 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,369 shares of company stock worth $27,388,127. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $380.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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