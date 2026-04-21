Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Shares of 64,643 GE Aerospace $GE

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,912,000. GE Aerospace accounts for about 7.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 648.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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