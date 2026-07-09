Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Intel were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Intel by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $554.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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