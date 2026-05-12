Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,016 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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