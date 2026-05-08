Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 2,165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,741 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 147,912 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.07 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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