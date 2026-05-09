Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,438 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $436.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,037,019.52. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,779.52. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,060 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $457.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $361.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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