Horizon Investments LLC Has $633,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Research raised Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SXT stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.81. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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