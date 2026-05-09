Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 211.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is 33.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,973. This trade represents a 28.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,731 shares of company stock worth $13,137,697. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here