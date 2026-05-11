Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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SAP Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $173.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. SAP's payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

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Key Stories Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

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