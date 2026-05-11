Horizon Investments LLC Sells 26,247 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 5,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This trade represents a 40.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $107.43 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ingredion's payout ratio is 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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