Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 52,278 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Valaris worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valaris by 17.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Valaris's quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Valaris from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $63.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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