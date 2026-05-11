Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 155,450 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,731,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,902. 18.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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