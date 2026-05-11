Hosking Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 667,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up approximately 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 1.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,676 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HCC opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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