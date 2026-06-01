Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $402,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

More Host Hotels & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Host Hotels & Resorts analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Host Hotels & Resorts earnings results

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Positive Sentiment: Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Host Hotels & Resorts dividend announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Nathan Tyrrell insider sale

An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it is unlikely to be a key driver of the stock’s move. Host Hotels & Resorts short interest

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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