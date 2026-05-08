Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Houlihan Lokey worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (16.7% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record timetable in early June — this boosts yield (~1.8%) and returns cash to shareholders, supporting investor demand.

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (16.7% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record timetable in early June — this boosts yield (~1.8%) and returns cash to shareholders, supporting investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal‑year revenue grew to $2.62B from $2.39B a year earlier, showing annual top‑line expansion despite a weaker quarter. Business Wire: Fiscal Year and Q4 Results

Fiscal‑year revenue grew to $2.62B from $2.39B a year earlier, showing annual top‑line expansion despite a weaker quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target from $177 to $172 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest downgrade that still implies upside vs. the current share level. Benzinga: KBW Price Target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target from $177 to $172 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest downgrade that still implies upside vs. the current share level. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets published transcripts, metric breakdowns and valuation pieces assessing the quarter and HLI's multiple; these provide color but no material guidance change so far. Examples: earnings call transcript and valuation writeups. Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts and outlets published transcripts, metric breakdowns and valuation pieces assessing the quarter and HLI's multiple; these provide color but no material guidance change so far. Examples: earnings call transcript and valuation writeups. Negative Sentiment: Core near‑term catalyst: Q4 results missed estimates — EPS of $1.63 vs. consensus ~ $1.79–$1.84 and revenue of ~$636M vs. est. ~$679M. Revenue fell ~4.6% year‑over‑year and quarterly profitability softened, which is the primary reason for downward estimate revisions and investor caution. Zacks: HLI Misses Q4 Estimates

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $153.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $134.41 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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