Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $262.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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