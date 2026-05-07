Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 827,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $257.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.31 and a 1 year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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