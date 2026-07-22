Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 881.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,816 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 194,735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $49,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 43,582 shares of the company's stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 16,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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