HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 103,175 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in HP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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