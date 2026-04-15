HP Inc. $HPQ Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,684 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 320,783 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of HP worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HP by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.58.

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HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Key Stories Impacting HP

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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