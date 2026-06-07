HS Management Partners LLC Sells 68,645 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,395 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 68,645 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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