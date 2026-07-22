Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 52,056 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Crown worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Crown by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $121.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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