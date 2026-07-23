Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 60,296 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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