Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Up 1.7%

NDSN stock opened at $290.07 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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