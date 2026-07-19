Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Synopsys worth $130,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $384.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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