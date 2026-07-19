Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 216,863 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 216,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.97% of Eversource Energy worth $252,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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