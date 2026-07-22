Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 43,812 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,103 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Cooper Companies worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $269,471,000 after buying an additional 2,720,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Read Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here