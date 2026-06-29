Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 26,235.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6,069.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 1,159,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $22,872,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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