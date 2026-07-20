Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,276 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 51,786 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $69,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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