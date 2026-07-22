Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

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About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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