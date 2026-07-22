Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 327,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.9%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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