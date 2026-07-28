Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 290.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,037 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Hovde Group raised their price target on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $1,093,337.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $148.31. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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