Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $174.97 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,491 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cencora worth $174,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 518.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 528.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock worth $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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