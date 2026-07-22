Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.80 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,044 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 162,966 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.12.

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About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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