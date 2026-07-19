Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $212.74 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,703 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 199,949 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $212,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $631,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,760 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,052,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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