Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $216.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 123,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Travelers Companies worth $216,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $723,339,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after purchasing an additional 458,746 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $356.00 target price (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $329.11.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $369.50 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $370.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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