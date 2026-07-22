Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.75 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,403,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyworks Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Skyworks Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here