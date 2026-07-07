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Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $25.18 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Avery Dennison logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings cut its Avery Dennison stake by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, but still held 138,334 shares valued at about $25.18 million.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on AVY, with 8 Buy ratings and 2 Hold ratings; the consensus price target is $201.33, above the stock’s recent price near $166.
  • Avery Dennison beat quarterly expectations with $2.47 EPS on $2.30 billion in revenue, and it also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share, or a 2.4% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Avery Dennison.

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,334 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,900,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $703,856,000 after buying an additional 647,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $673,247,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5%

AVY stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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