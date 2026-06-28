Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,840,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $500,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $235,312,000 after buying an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $215,255,000 after buying an additional 887,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $173,127,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,949,230 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Up 0.5%

CE stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Celanese's payout ratio is currently -1.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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