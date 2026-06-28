Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 112,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company's stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,041,512.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 573,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,666,893.66. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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