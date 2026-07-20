Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $77.89 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of PPG Industries worth $77,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.PPG Industries's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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