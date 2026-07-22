HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 1,921.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In related news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

HSBC Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE HSBC opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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