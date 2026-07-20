Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Hershey worth $68,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $260,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,485,753.85. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Zacks Research downgraded Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.56.

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Hershey Stock Up 0.0%

HSY opened at $171.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.19%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

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