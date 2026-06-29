Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $151,765,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $110,523,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock worth $305,192,000 after buying an additional 809,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

View Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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