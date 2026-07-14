Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.06 Million in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celcuity by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celcuity by 78.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Celcuity by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Celcuity from $189.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price target on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.09.

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Celcuity Stock Down 3.5%

Celcuity stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. Celcuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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