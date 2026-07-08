Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,743 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,997 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Globe Life worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GL opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.89.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $1,666,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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