Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 475,776 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 372.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,407 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 475,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Payoneer Global worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,326,825 shares of the company's stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 707,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,065,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 196,666 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 146,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company's stock.

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Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.66.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Payoneer Global's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,734.66. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $7.40 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Payoneer Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

See Also

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