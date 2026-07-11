Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 662.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett restated an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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