Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 107,077 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,077 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Moderna worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,584,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,335,000 after acquiring an additional 399,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $378,299,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,131 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 8,068,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,417,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,621,558 shares of the company's stock worth $136,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business's revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $433,878.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,800.16. This trade represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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